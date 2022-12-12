 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

Authorities have identified the victim in a murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander Curlee is the man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

As we reported, police were called to a shooting in the area of Judson Street and Taylor Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

They said that's where they found Curlee with multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police said that there was a person of interest in Curlee's murder.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you