Victim identified, suspect arrested in deadly Perry County hit-and-run

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Perry County.
Jail records show Blake Hensley was arrested and booked into the Perry County Jail on charges including OMVWI Causing Death, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, and more.
The sheriff's office said Thursday that the deadly crash had happened on State Road 37, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition.
According to the sheriff's office, the two victims were riding a scooter when they were hit by a truck pulling a trailer around 9 p.m. Thursday. They say the driver of the truck didn't stop after rear-ending the scooter.
Authorities tell 44News the woman who died in the incident was Amity Smitson of Tell City. The other victim, Miller Nix, was life-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries.
Court records show that Hensley was previously charged with DUI in September of 2022, and that he was sentenced to two years of probation, which he was currently serving.
