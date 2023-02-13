 Skip to main content
Victim says he was shot in Evansville after stopping man from hitting woman

Police are looking into a shooting that happened early Sunday in Evansville.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a shooting at the Circle K gas station on Fulton Avenue and Columbia Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they talked to a man who had been shot in the ankle.

EPD says the man told them that the shooting happened after he got involved in an incident between a man and woman. The victim told police that the man was hitting a woman, so he got involved.

The victim told police he got the man off the woman, but that the two started fighting. He said that's when the man pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Officers say they found multiple spent shell casings in the gas station's parking lot.

No arrests have been made at this time.

