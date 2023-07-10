Victim stabbed multiple times in Madisonville, woman charged with attempted murder

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A woman is facing charges including attempted murder in Madisonville after police say she viciously attacked another woman early Monday morning.
The Madisonville Police Department says around 1 a.m. Monday, 39-year-old Ashley Stafford broke into an apartment on North Seminary Street in Madisonville.
After entering the apartment, police say Stafford yelled "I am going to kill you" then stabbed 36-year-old Tabitha Vaughn multiple times.
MPD says Vaughn was seriously injured in the attack. They say Stafford also vandalized Vaughn's home before the attack.
Stafford was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of attempted murder, burglary, and criminal mischief.
