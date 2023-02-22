Wanted man charged with drug dealing after being found with pills, EPD says

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.Portions of the Ohio River continue to rise due to heavy rains last
week. Minor flooding will continue through the remainder of the work
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.Portions of the Ohio River continue to rise due to heavy rains last
week. Minor flooding will continue through the remainder of the work
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Wanted man charged with drug dealing after being found with pills, EPD says

  • Updated
  • 0
Eireon Buckner, 20, Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Eireon Buckner, 20, Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

A wanted Evansville man was arrested on several new charges Tuesday night after police said they found him with pills on him.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they saw three men walking in the middle of the road on Linwood Avenue just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to EPD, one of those men was 20-year-old Eireon Buckner, who was wanted on several felony charges including battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and interfering with reporting a crime.

EPD says Buckner was placed into custody, and told officers he had "X pills" on him. Officers say they pulled a bag of various pills out of his pocket.

Back in September, EPD had received tips about Buckner dealing marijuana and Ecstasy pills through social media, according to the police report. In addition to the pills, police said they also found some cash and two phones on buckner.

Buckner was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of drug dealing and possession, in addition to the other charge he was wanted on.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you