Wanted man charged with drug dealing after being found with pills, EPD says

A wanted Evansville man was arrested on several new charges Tuesday night after police said they found him with pills on him.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they saw three men walking in the middle of the road on Linwood Avenue just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
According to EPD, one of those men was 20-year-old Eireon Buckner, who was wanted on several felony charges including battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and interfering with reporting a crime.
EPD says Buckner was placed into custody, and told officers he had "X pills" on him. Officers say they pulled a bag of various pills out of his pocket.
Back in September, EPD had received tips about Buckner dealing marijuana and Ecstasy pills through social media, according to the police report. In addition to the pills, police said they also found some cash and two phones on buckner.
Buckner was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of drug dealing and possession, in addition to the other charge he was wanted on.