Wanted man found in crawl space by K9 after fleeing from Evansville police, affidavit says

A wanted man was sniffed out by a K9 after trying to evade officers on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were patrolling in the area of West Missouri Street and North Third Avenue on Thursday when they say they saw an SUV driving erratically. According to EPD, the officers could tell the driver was 32-year-old Matthew Greer, who was wanted on multiple warrants.
When officers tried to pull Greer over, the say he sped off and nearly caused a wreck. Due to Greer's unsafe driving the officers called off the pursuit, according to an affidavit.
EPD says officers went to Greer's address, and saw the SUV parked at the back of the home. They say multiple people were called out of the house and gave them permission to search for Greer.
A K9 was used in the search for Greer, and Greer was found by the K9 in the crawl space under the home, EPD said. They say Greer told officers that he tried to get away because he knew he had warrants and didn't want to go to jail.
Greer was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on various charges including reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.