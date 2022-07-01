Wanted man on the run in Vanderburgh County, sheriff's office says

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for a wanted man who ran from authorities on Thursday.
Around 7 p.m. Thursday, VCSO says deputies came across a man and known felon while patrolling on Slate Road near Hillview Drive.
They say that man is 45-year-old Eric L. Williams, who has an active felony warrant for Petition to Revoke Felony Domestic Battery.
The sheriff's office says that when deputies tried to approach Williams, he took off running into a heavily wooded area.
Deputies and Indiana State Police officials set up a perimeter around the area, while K9 units searched for Williams. VCSO says that after a lengthy and thorough search, the search was suspended because Williams could not be found.
The sheriff's office says Williams is believed to live in the area. They say anyone who sees him should call 911, and not attempt to apprehend him.