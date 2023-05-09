Wanted man shot by police after grabbing gun during confrontation, EPD says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — We're learning more details about an officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Tuesday.
Just before 12:30 p.m., the Evansville Police Department said that an officer-involved shooting had taken place on East Indiana Street, near North Englewood Avenue.
EPD officials say it happened as two officers who were patrolling the area on Tuesday saw a suspect who had a felony warrant in the street near a vehicle.
The officers got out of their patrol vehicle and started to yell commands, EPD says. They say that's when the suspect reached for a gun, and both officers fired their weapons. "He disobeyed the commands, he reached inside the vehicle, and he had a firearm," EPD Sgt. Anna Gray explained.
EPD says the suspect was hit by gunfire, and while their condition isn't entirely clear, we're told they were conscious and speaking. Authorities say that the suspect's name will be released at a later time after they're cleared from the hospital.
Both officers who were involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave for several days, per EPD protocol.
A brief update was provided at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday, and can be viewed on this article. EPD says when more details are available, another press conference will be held.
Stay with 44News on-air and online as we continue to provide updates.