 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wanted man spotted again in Lynnville on Wednesday, sheriff's office says

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael White, Warrick County Sheriff's Office

Michael White (Warrick County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say they spotted a wanted man in Warrick County, Indiana on Wednesday.

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says Michael White was spotted in the area of Clutter Road in Lynnville. 

White is currently wanted on multiple felony warrants, including drug dealing charges, according to the sheriff's office. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities had been searching for White since Tuesday, after they say he led deputies on a pursuit when they tried to pull him over

At this time, White has still not been captured.

Police are warning people to stay inside their homes until the situation is resolved.

Recommended for you