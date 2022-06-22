Wanted man spotted again in Lynnville on Wednesday, sheriff's office says

Authorities say they spotted a wanted man in Warrick County, Indiana on Wednesday.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says Michael White was spotted in the area of Clutter Road in Lynnville.
White is currently wanted on multiple felony warrants, including drug dealing charges, according to the sheriff's office. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities had been searching for White since Tuesday, after they say he led deputies on a pursuit when they tried to pull him over.
At this time, White has still not been captured.
Police are warning people to stay inside their homes until the situation is resolved.