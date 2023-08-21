Wanted woman accused of hiding from police in oven

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman was arrested in Posey County after police say they found her hiding in an oven.
The Mt. Vernon Police Department says officers saw a vehicle belonging to Seliena Shoultz, a wanted felon, parked at a home on Mill Street.
When officers knocked on the door and identified themselves, they say they heard a woman's voice before hearing someone running through the home.
After officers could no longer make contact with anyone inside, they say they went into the home in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant.
Police say the door had been barricaded with a chair, but that officers were able to get inside. After getting in the house, police say they found Shoultz hiding inside of an oven.
Shoultz was arrested on her warrant out of Warrick County, plus a new charge of resisting law enforcement.