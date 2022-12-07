Warrick County Deputy accused of rape makes first court appearance

A Warrick County, Indiana deputy who's facing rape charges appeared in court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday.
Deputy Jarred Stuckey appeared in court for a probable cause hearing on Wednesday morning after being arrested on two rape charges.
During his court hearing Wednesday, a no-contact order was issued between Stuckey and the victim. Additionally, Stuckey's next hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.
At the upcoming hearing, formal charges will be filed against Stuckey, court records show.
As we reported Tuesday, Stuckey was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on two rape charges after a victim came forward with accusations of sexual assault. Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder sent us a statement that said, in part, Stuckey had been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Following his arrest, Stuckey was released from the Vanderburgh County Jail on bond.