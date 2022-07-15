Washington Police Dept. looking for shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous

The Washington Police Department in Daviess County, Indiana, is asking the public to be on the lookout for a shooting suspect who's considered armed and dangerous.
Police say they're looking for 23-year-old Carlos Rosario Gonzalez of Washington. They say Gonzalez is approximately 5' 10'', weighing around 130 pounds.
According to WPD, Gonzalez was last seen in a white Cadillac CTS.
WPD said Thursday evening that it had responded to a report of gunfire in the area of NW 14th Street and Jackson Street.
Police said they had reason to believe that threats were made by the shooter to go to the Purdue Farms facility in Washington.
WPD says Gonzalez is considered armed and dangerous, and that anyone who sees him should not approach him but call 911.