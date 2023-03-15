Webster County man arrested on 68 child porn charges, KSP says

The Kentucky State Police says a Webster County man is facing dozens of child porn charges after an undercover investigation.
KSP says 31-year-old Damien K. Belt was arrested on 68 counts of charges related to online child sex abuse images.
The arrest comes as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, that began after Belt was discovered sharing the images online, KSP said.
Through the investigation, a search warrant was served at a home in Clay on Tuesday, leading to 33 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old, 33 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old and two counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance - or 68 counts total.
KSP says that each of those individual charges against Belt carries a potential sentence of multiple years in prison, if convicted.
Belt was booked into the Webster County Jail.