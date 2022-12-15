Webster County man charged in drug trafficking investigation

A Webster County, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after as the result of an investigation.
A news release from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force says that 31-year-old Jordan Wright of Clay was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say they began investigating after getting a tip about Wright selling prescription medications on the property of Wright's Trucking Company.
Detectives and police say they conducted two separate buys of Suboxone Strip Packages from Wright, which are Schedule III Narcotics.
Wright was booked into the Webster County Jail on two drug trafficking charges.