Webster County man runs from deputy, leaves behind large amount of meth, sheriff says

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A man was taken into custody in Webster County after trying to get away from authorities then getting caught with drugs, according to the sheriff.
The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it all happened on Thursday afternoon, while a deputy patrolling in Dixon spotted Alex Harvey driving.
The sheriff's office says that Harvey was driving on a suspended license and this his car had canceled registration plates.
When the deputy turned around and tried to catch up with Harvey to pull him over, authorities say Harvey abandoned his car and took off running.
Authorities say they searched Harvey's car and found meth and drug paraphernalia. They say they also found a large amount of meth and a set of digital scales in the area where Harvey ran off, but that he wasn't there.
WCSO says arrest and search warrants were later obtained, and that Harvey was found and taken into custody at his residence.
Harvey was booked into the Webster County Jail on a long list of charges for drugs and fleeing authorities.