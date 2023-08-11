Webster County parents accused of abusing their infant daughter

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Two parents are facing charges for the abuse of an infant in Webster County.
The Kentucky State Police says Mykill Puckett and Holly Jones are facing charges of assault and child abuse.
The investigation started on Aug. 7, when KSP Post 2 got a complaint about a 6-month-old who had injuries consistent with abuse and assault.
KSP says the little girl was in the emergency room in Madisonville at the time the complaint was made, but that she was later flown to Norton's Children's Hospital in Louisville.
The child's parents, Mykill Puckett and Holly Jones of Providence, were both arrested and booked into jail on Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing.