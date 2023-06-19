Weekend Evansville shooting sends one man to the hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — One person had to go to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting in Evansville.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a shooting in an area of Powell Avenue near South Garvin Street early Sunday around 3 a.m.
When officers arrived, they learned that a home had been shot up, and that a man had also been shot and was driving himself to the hospital.
According to witnesses, the man who was shot had been parked outside the home when the shooting happened.
Officers say they found numerous shell casings on the sidewalk and street, as well as several bullet holes in the house. No one inside the home at the time of the shooting was injured.
EPD says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who might have information should contact police.