Widow of murdered Evansville firefighter appears in court for perjury charge

The widow of murdered Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr appeared in court on Friday after previously being charged with perjury.

Fox-Doerr had been arrested on the charge of perjury back in July after authorities say she made false statements while under oath.

During her court appearance Friday morning, the state requested a speedy trial for the perjury charge against Fox-Doerr. The state was advised to submit a written request for that speedy trial.

Fox-Doerr's next hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 29, where a decision will be made on a trial date.

Two people, including Fox-Doerr, were also arrested and charged with murder in connection to the firefighter's death.

During Friday's court hearing, we learned that Fox-Doerr was also given new counsel after her previous public defender asked to be removed from the case after she was charged with murder.

A decision on Fox-Doerrs next hearing on the murder charge will be made after the trial date for the perjury charge is set.

Fox-Doerr remains held on no bond.

