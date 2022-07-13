Widow of murdered Evansville firefighter arrested on perjury charge

The widow of a former Evansville firefighter is behind bars on a perjury charge.
Records show 50-year-old Elizabeth Joanne Fox-Doerr was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday on the charge of perjury.
Elizabeth is the widow of Robert Doerr, a former firefighter with the Evansville Fire Department who was shot and killed in front of his home back in 2019.
Officials tell 44News that Elizabeth was arrested after probable cause was found to establish that she committed the offense of perjury while testifying before a Vanderburgh County Grand Jury.
They say the probable cause was established after the court heard testimony from a detective.
Right now, it's not entirely clear if the perjury charge Elizabeth is facing is connected to Robert's murder.
Elizabeth will appear in court on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
