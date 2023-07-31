 Skip to main content
Widow of murdered Evansville firefighter makes court appearance

ELIZABETH JOANNE FOX-DOERR

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Elizabeth Fox-Doer appeared in court on Monday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The widow of murdered Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr appeared in court on Monday.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr had a review hearing in the case on Monday morning.

During Fox-Doerr's Monday court appearance, her next hearing was confirmed for Aug. 25. That hearing will be held to address the admissibility of statements.

Fox-Doerr is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 23 on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and perjury.

According to police, Fox-Doerr was charged alongside Larry Richmond Sr. in the death of former EFD Firefighter Robert Doerr, who was shot and killed outside his Oakley Street home back in February of 2019.

