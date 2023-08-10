Witness in drug case against Evansville business owner and school board member doesn't show up for court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man who was supposed to testify in a case against an Evansville school board member and business owner didn't show up for court on Thursday.

44News was in the courtroom on Thursday for a hearing in the case against EVSC Board of School Trustees member and Lamasco Bar & Grill owner Amy Word.

On Thursday, Bryan Biggs was expected to appear in court so prosecutors could grant him immunity on drug charges in exchange for his testimony, but Biggs never showed up. Biggs' attorney was present however, and said he was surprised that Biggs didn't show up.

After Word was arrested on the felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance for alleged knowledge of drug activity at her business, Biggs was arrested on drug charges. At the time, police said that Biggs admitted to delivering cocaine to people inside Lamasco while working there.

Since Biggs never showed up to court on Thursday, the hearing for his immunity has been rescheduled for Monday. At that hearing, 44News has also learned that prosecutor's will also offer immunity to another individual in the case.

44News also learned that the prosecutor's office has amended the dates to Word's felony charge. Originally, the date was only for a 24-hour period, but the dates now cover a six-month range.

Word's trial is set for March 2024. At the defense's request, the trial will be moved outside of Vanderburgh County.