Woman accused of attacking man with knife in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman is facing charges after being accused of attacking another person with a knife in Evansville.
Deputies were called to a home on Eastland Drive early Sunday morning around 4 a.m. after someone called 911 and said "he is trying to beat me up" before hanging up.
At the home, authorities say they found Carely Romero and a man with several cuts on him. They say the man was also holding an infant.
The man told deputies that Romero attacked him with a knife, so he hid in the bedroom with the infant. Deputies say there were also 25 stab marks in the bedroom door.
Authorities say Romero claimed she grabbed the knife in self defense, because the man punched her and knocked her to the ground. They say a strong smell of alcohol was also coming from Romero.
As deputies continued to investigate the incident, they say Romero couldn't explain how the man was cut or how all the stab marks on the door had happened.
As a result of the investigation, Romero was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery in the presence of a child.