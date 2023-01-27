Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer

An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a violent attack that reportedly happened at the beginning of the month.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to investigate an attack that happened at an apartment on North Seventh Avenue back on Jan. 5.
When officers arrived and talked to the victim, they said she was visibly injured, and that there was damage to her apartment.
The victim told police that the attack happened when someone started banging on her door. The victim said that when they went to look through the peep hole they saw a woman kicking the door, causing it to swing open and hit them in the face.
According to EPD, the victim says that's when they were attacked by two women. They said that the women were pulling their hair and punching them, and that one woman, later identified as 20-year-old Kyndal Royalty, picked up a hammer and hit them with it.
The victim told police that the other woman took the hammer from Royalty and hit them with at as well, according to EPD. They said that the attack continued until the women took off in a black Chevy.
Authorities said they were able to identify the accused attackers by comparing images of them to past jail booking photos that were on file. They also said they found a vehicle registered to Royalty, a black Chevy, that was seen on security camera in the area of the attack within minutes of when it happened on Jan. 6.
Royalty was arrested on felony charges of burglary, residential entry, and battery with a deadly weapon. Jail records show she was released from custody on a $2,000 bond.