Woman accused of crashing into Evansville business while driving under the influence

An Evansville woman is facing a DUI charge after crashing into a Franklin Street business while under the influence late Sunday night, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to a crash at the corner of Franklin Street and 12th Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived in the area they say they discovered that a vehicle had crashed into the business at the corner of the intersection, the Kite & Key Café on Franklin.
Police say the driver who crashed into the building was 49-year-old Gina Perry.
They say that Perry admitted to having two drinks earlier in the day, but claimed that her brakes had failed. Officers say Perry's speech was slurred and slow, and that her eyes were glossy.
According to police, Perry blew a 0.145 on a breath test. Police say a blood sample was also collected.
Perry was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on an OMVWI charge.