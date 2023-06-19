Woman accused of dealing meth in Owensboro neighborhood

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Daviess County say they've made an arrest in a months-long drug investigation.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Layna Brown was arrested on meth dealing charges as a result of the investigation.
According to DCSO, tips and controlled buys made over the last four months led to Brown's arrest. They say she was dealing meth in a neighborhood on East 15th Street.
"This arrest was made possible by the citizens in the area of East 15th Street, who took it upon themselves to contact the DCSO Special Investigations Unit and work collaboratively as a neighborhood to get a meth dealer out of their neighborhood," the sheriff's office said.
Brown was booked into the Daviess County Jail.