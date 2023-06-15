Woman accused of DUI with meth and 2-year-old in the car

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — An Owensboro woman is behind bars after police say they caught her driving under the influence with drugs and a young child in the car.
Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say the investigation started when someone called 911 to report a reckless driver who was swerving all over the road, nearly hitting another driver head-on.
Police say they found the driver and watched them swerving and drifting between the shoulder and the center line.
Officers pulled the driver over and said she was 36-year-old Melissa Mann. They say Mann had slurred speech.
When officers searched the vehicle, they say they found some meth and a straw, along with some marijuana.
According to police, a 2-year-old was strapped in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle at the time.
Mann took several field sobriety tests before being arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on drug, DUI, and wanton endangerment charges.