Woman accused of firing gun at group in Evansville

An Evansville woman was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail after being accused of shooting at a group of people on Thursday.
Police say 43-year-old Tameaka Kimbrough faces charges of attempted battery, battery, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Detectives were called to a home on Kathleen Avenue on Thursday afternoon after gunshots were reported in the area. At the scene, the victims told police that Kimbrough had shot at them.
Police talked to one victim, who claimed they used to work with Kimbrough, but that Kimbrough was fired for pulling a gun on them.
As the investigation continued, one victim told authorities that they had been physically assaulted by Kimbrough shortly before the shooting took place. After that assault, the victim said they went to a friends house on Kathleen Avenue, which is near where Kimbrough lives.
On Kathleen Avenue, the victim told police that Kimbrough had pointed a gun at them and two other people and fired it twice.
When police talked to Kimbrough, they say she mentioned that the group was yelling at her and trying to argue with her, but that none of them were armed. Police say she admitted to firing a gun in a random direction to try and scare the three, but that she knew it was a mistake and not self defense.
No injuries were reported in the incident, but police said that a car was hit by a bullet.