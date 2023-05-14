Woman accused of hitting person while driving under the influence with kids in the car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is behind bars after hit-and-run, police say.
According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run with injuries around 12:30 a.m. today near North Fulton Avenue.
Authorities say the driver, later identified as Kayce Houchin, hit a woman and left the area.
According to authorities, a Corvette started following Houchin's vehicle when she drove away.
Authorities say dispatch was getting updates from the people inside the Corvette, and officers were able to locate Houchin's car and conduct a felony traffic stop.
Officers say Houchin's juvenile daughter was in the passenger seat, and her daughter's friend was in the backseat. The children's fathers were later contacted to pick them up.
Officers say they could smell alcohol on Houchin when she spoke with them.
According to the affidavit, witnesses said they were driving behind Houchin when they saw a group of people in the road. They said Houchin hit a woman and drove off. Witnesses say they saw Houchin circle the area and throw what appeared to be liquor bottles out of the window.
According to authorities, witnesses say they were able to knock on the Houchin's car window and tried to get her to stop, but she accelerated and almost ran them over.
Officers say Houchin had slurred speech and glossy eyes and failed multiple field sobriety tests.
Houchin was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of two dependents, leaving the scene of a crash, and refusing a chemical test.