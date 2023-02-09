 Skip to main content
Woman accused of porch piracy in Madisonville

Tiffany Campbell, 34, Madisonville (Hopkins County Jail photo)

An accused porch pirate was arrested on several charges in Madisonville, Kentucky.

The Madisonville Police Department says 34-year-old Tiffany Campbell was arrested on charges of mail theft and criminal trespassing after an incident that happened on North Main Street.

According to MPD, officers were called to a home on North Main Street to investigate a theft report. They say the reporter told them that they saw a woman come on their property and take a package from the front door.

The victim told police that the woman tried to walk off with their package, which contained about $400 worth of clothes, but that they were able to chase after the woman and get the package back before calling 911.

As officers investigated, they say they saw Campbell in the area, who matched the description of the suspect. Police say Campbell had an open package on her that had clothing inside, and another nearby address.

According to MPD, that package looked like it had been cut open with a knife, and Campbell had a pocket knife on her. They say Campbell also said something about the item not belonging to her.

Campbell was booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

