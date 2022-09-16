 Skip to main content
Woman accused of purse nabbing, spending $1,800 on stolen credit card in Evansville

  • Updated
EPD trying to identify woman in theft investigation

EPD trying to identify woman in theft investigation (Evansville Police Department photos)

The Evansville Police Department says it's looking for the woman you see here in connection to a theft investigation.

EPD says the investigation started back on July 20, when a woman reported that her purse had been stolen with several credit cards inside.

Later that same day, police say the woman shown here bought about $1,800 worth of merchandise with the stole credit cards at several stores in Evansville.

The EPD Financial Crimes Unit is now asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the case.

Anyone who may have more information on the case or the woman's identity should call 812-436-7959 or email EPDFinancialCrimes@evansvillepolice.com.

