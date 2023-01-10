Woman accused of selling fentanyl to juvenile in Muhlenberg County

A woman is being charged in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, after police say she sold fentanyl to a juvenile leading to serious injury.
Officials with the Central City Police Department tell us they apprehended 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher after a search involving multiple agencies.
Investigators had been searching for Bratcher after a warrant was issued for her arrest back on Dec. 31. She was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail on Monday.
Few details can be shared on the juvenile victim in the case due to their age, but police say that the while the child was seriously injured, they are recovering at home.
Bratcher's arrest comes as the result of efforts from CCPD, the Greenville Police Department, the Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office, and Kentucky State Police Post 2.
Police tell us that more arrests are expected in the case.
