 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman accused of selling fentanyl to juvenile in Muhlenberg County

  • 0
Natash Bratcher (Muhlenberg County Jail photo)

Natash Bratcher (Muhlenberg County Jail photo)

A woman is being charged in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, after police say she sold fentanyl to a juvenile leading to serious injury.

Officials with the Central City Police Department tell us they apprehended 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher after a search involving multiple agencies.

Investigators had been searching for Bratcher after a warrant was issued for her arrest back on Dec. 31. She was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail on Monday.

Few details can be shared on the juvenile victim in the case due to their age, but police say that the while the child was seriously injured, they are recovering at home.

Bratcher's arrest comes as the result of efforts from CCPD, the Greenville Police Department, the Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office, and Kentucky State Police Post 2.

Police tell us that more arrests are expected in the case.

Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you