Woman accused of shooting at other woman in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman is facing charges in Evansville after being accused of firing a gun towards another woman.
The Evansville Police Department says officers responded to a call from some apartments on East Michigan Street around 9 p.m. Sunday.
EPD says the 911 caller reported hearing two women arguing before a gunshot was fired. They told police at the scene that's when 23-year-old Robin Armour walked by and said she had shot towards another woman.
At the scene, officers say they found a bullet hole on the outside of the apartment and in the downstairs bedroom wall. They say one shell casing was found in the parking lot near the bullet hole that was in the building.
As the investigation continued authorities say Armour's vehicle was spotted and that she was pulled over.
When police talked to Armour they say she explained that she and the other woman were arguing, when they started punching her in the head. She said that's when she fired one shot from her handgun towards the woman, striking the building, EPD says.
Armour was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of criminal mischief and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.