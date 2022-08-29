Woman accused of shooting husband in Mt. Vernon facing attempted murder charge

A Mt. Vernon, Indiana woman who was accused of shooting her husband during an argument has been arrested on an attempted murder charge, according to state police.
The Indiana State Police said Monday that 48-year-old Melissa Wade was arrested and booked into the Posey County Jail on felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.
ISP said Saturday Melissa had shot her 58-year-old husband Herbert during an argument, sending him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Melissa was also sent to the hospital after investigators suspect she accidentally shot herself in the leg.
Melissa was booked into the jail on Monday after being released from the hospital. She's being held on no bond.
Police said that Herbert remains in the hospital, where he's being treated for his injuries.