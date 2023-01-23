Woman accused of threatening to drown child, punching EPD officer in the face

A woman was arrested on several charges after Evansville Police say she punched an officer in the face and threatened to drown her child.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to some apartments on North Kentucky Avenue to investigate a possible child abuse situation after someone called 911 and said that 27-year-old Taylor Binder had been sending them concerning text messages.
According the the 911 caller, Binder had sent text messages about killing her young children.
When officers met with Binder, they say she denied making any statements and said the 911 caller was trying to get her into trouble. Police say that after that, they were able to see screenshots of texts from Binder that included statements about her beating the child and wanting to drown them.
After seeing the texts, police said they questioned Binder again and that she admitted to sending the messages.
Police say Binder became combative and tried to close the apartment door on them. When the officers tried to detain Binder, they say she pulled away before punching one of the officers in the face, causing them to bleed from the nose.
When officers cleared the apartment, they say they found it was extremely messy with debris and trash littered everywhere, and that the children's room was covered with broken furniture and debris. They say a silicone pipe with burnt residue was also found on the living room floor.
EPD says the Department of Child Services was called to the scene, and that both of the young kids appeared to be fine. The kids were placed with a family member.
Binder was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery on law enforcement, intimidation, and resisting arrest. She was released on a $750 bond.