Woman almost crashes into Perry County deputy while DUI with kids in the car, police say

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman is behind bars in Perry County after authorities say she was driving under the influence with two children in the car when she almost crashes into a deputy.
The Indiana State Police says a Perry County Sheriff's Office Deputy was patrolling in Tell City on Sunday when he was almost hit by 27-year-old Keysha Mosby after she failed to yield the right of way.
After pulling Mosby over, the deputy called in members from ISP and the Tell City Police Department.
Police say they determined that Mosby was under the influence, and that she tested positive for multiple drugs from a blood draw.
Inside Mosby's vehicle at the time of the incident were her two children, according to ISP. They say they also found meth and Klonopin in the vehicle.
Mosby was arrested and booked into the Perry County Jail on drug, DUI, and neglect charges.burgh County and was arrested on multiple charges.