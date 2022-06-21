Woman arrested after admitting to shooting gun at Evansville gas station, police say

A woman was arrested in Evansville on Monday after police say she admitted to firing a gun at a local gas station.
Officers say they were called to a report of shots fired at the Circle K gas station on the corner of South Kentucky Avenue and East Riverside Drive around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
A victim at the gas station told police that they were walking on Riverside when 29-year-old Makiri Lester of Henderson pull up in her vehicle. Police say the victim told them that they've had problems with one of Lester's family members before.
The victim told police that Lester began yelling and trying to start a fight, and that at one point, she pulled out a handgun. They told police that they went inside the Circle K and then heard a gunshot outside.
Officers say they found Lester and took her into custody, and that she admitted to having a gun in her car. Officers said they removed the handgun from the vehicle because there were children inside.
When police interviewed Lester, they say she admitted to firing a round across the lot. She told police that she didn't fire at the gas station, but that she fired at a car lot across the street, according to an affidavit.
Lester was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon.