...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Woman arrested after admitting to shooting gun at Evansville gas station, police say

Makiri Lester, 29, of Henderson, (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

A woman was arrested in Evansville on Monday after police say she admitted to firing a gun at a local gas station.

Officers say they were called to a report of shots fired at the Circle K gas station on the corner of South Kentucky Avenue and East Riverside Drive around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

A victim at the gas station told police that they were walking on Riverside when 29-year-old Makiri Lester of Henderson pull up in her vehicle. Police say the victim told them that they've had problems with one of Lester's family members before.

The victim told police that Lester began yelling and trying to start a fight, and that at one point, she pulled out a handgun. They told police that they went inside the Circle K and then heard a gunshot outside.

Officers say they found Lester and took her into custody, and that she admitted to having a gun in her car. Officers said they removed the handgun from the vehicle because there were children inside.

When police interviewed Lester, they say she admitted to firing a round across the lot. She told police that she didn't fire at the gas station, but that she fired at a car lot across the street, according to an affidavit.

Lester was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon.

