Woman arrested after deadly crash on I-69 in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash along I-69 near the Boonville-New Harmony Road exit.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says this all unfolded shortly before 8 p.m. Monday night. We're told crews were called to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-69, south of Highway 57 exit.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found that two vehicles were involved, and that one person was dead.
According to police reports, when authorities arrived, a white Toyota Corolla was in the grass median with heavy damage. Police say the other car also had heavy damage to the rear, and that a woman who was a passenger inside that car was pronounced dead at the scene.
29-year-old Mariah Kammerer was arrested after crashing into the back of that car, which had been parked on the shoulder of I-69, according to authorities.
The sheriff's office says presumptive tests showed Kammerer was more than 2.5x over the legal limit, and that she had drugs in her system. They say a witness at the scene who stopped to help also said they heard Kammerer admit to being drunk from a Labor Day party.
The identity of the woman who died in the crash will be released by the coroner's office at a later time.