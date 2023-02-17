 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh and Daviess Counties.

.Due to recent heavy rain the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise into next week reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam by
Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 145 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 41.8 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Woman arrested after infant, toddler, and young child found alone at Evansville apartment

  • Updated
  • 0
Jasmine Stewart, age 28, of Evansville

Jasmine Stewart, age 28, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

An Evansville woman was arrested on multiple neglect charges after police say she left three young kids alone at her apartment.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were dispatched to an apartment on Thunderbolt Lane back on Feb. 2 after someone who was worried about the kids called 911.

Police say they knocked on the apartment door, and that a nine-year-old answered and said no adults were there.

Officers say they could hear crying inside the apartment, and found that there was also a 6-week-old and a 2-year-old inside. EPD says the infant was found lying on its back on a mattress on the ground, with a large blanket under their head.

According to EPD, the 9-year-old said that his mother had went to court and had been gone for 30 minutes. The child told officers he didn't have a phone or any way to contact his parents.

Officers say they were able to contact the child's mother, 28-year-old Jasmine Stewart, and that she returned to the apartment shortly after. They say Stewart claimed she was shopping at a nearby store and didn't see any problem with leaving the kids there alone.

As a result of the investigation, police said Stewart was arrested on three counts of neglect and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Friday. Records show she was released on a $1,000 bond.

