Woman arrested after prostitution investigation at Newburgh massage and spa business

A woman was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after an investigation conducted at a spa and massage business in Newburgh, Indiana, authorities said.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office tells us that 56-year-old Yan Ping Ma was arrested after the Thursday execution of a search warrant at "Relax Spa" on SR 66 in Newburgh.
The sheriff's office says the search warrant and arrest follows an investigation into prostitution at the business.
Ma was booked into the Warrick County Jail on charges of prostitution and racketeering. She was later released from jail on bond.
No other details were released.