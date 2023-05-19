 Skip to main content
Woman arrested on arson and animal cruelty charges after house fire on East Iowa Street

Home destroyed by fire on East Iowa Street in Evansville

Photo: Firefighters at a home on East Iowa Street early on the morning of Wednesday, May 10

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman has been arrested on several charges after a house fire that happened earlier in May.

As we reported, the fire broke out at a home on East Iowa Street. One firefighter was injured when a part of the structure fell on him, but quickly recovered.

At the time of the fire, authorities said they found a woman sitting on the front porch with multiple injuries, and the home on fire.

Jail records show that 42-year-old Amanda Deckard was booked on charges in connection with the fire on Friday.

The police report says that Deckard admitting to setting the house on fire, and killing her pet lizards. First responders said they found three dead lizards inside the house.

Deckard faces three counts of animal cruelty, and one count of arson.

Deckard's mugshot wasn't immediately released.

