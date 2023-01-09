 Skip to main content
Woman arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after home hit by car in Boonville

  • Updated
Barbara Dotson, 74, of Boonville via Warrick County Jail

We're learning new information about a vehicle-vs-house crash that happened early Monday morning in Warrick County, Indiana.

As we reported previously, first responders were called to a home on Oakdale Terrace just after 1:30 a.m. Monday after a vehicle ran into the house and then caught on fire.

Police now tell us that 74-year-old Barbara Dotson of Boonville was arrested after the crash.

According to Boonville Police, Dotson was arrested on charges of OWI, hit-and-run, and criminal mischief.

We're told the hit-and-run charge stems from an incident that happened before the home was hit, where Dotson's accused of driving through a horse pasture and breaking several fences.

Police say Dotson was taken to the hospital for a blood draw before being booked into the Warrick County Jail.

No injuries were reported.

