Woman arrested with meth and fentanyl after getting pulled over in Evansville, police say

An Evansville woman is behind bars on drug charges after police say they caught her with meth and fentanyl.
Evansville Police Department officers say they pulled over 27-year-old Maryfaye Culley just before 9 p.m. on Monday for a traffic infraction.
EPD says Culley had a white, powdery substance that tested positive for meth and fentanyl.
After being taken to the jail, EPD says Culley said she had something in her pants, and that a female jail officer removed a glass smoking device from her.
Culley was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug possession charges. She was also arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.