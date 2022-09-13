Woman arrested with more than 100 grams of meth in Evansville, authorities say

An Evansville woman was charged with dealing meth after authorities say she was pulled over with more than 100 grams of the substance on her.
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say an investigation into 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles began back in August when a controlled purchase of meth was made from Poiles using a confidential source.
Investigators say they pulled Poiles over on Monday after being tipped off about her receiving meth from an unknown source of supply that same day.
When a detective searched Poiles, they said they found a bag with about 114 grams of meth inside.
During an interview, authorities say Poiles admitted that the meth belonged to her.
Poiles was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and her bond was set at $5,000.