Woman caught with meth after giving birth in Evansville home to hide from DCS, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman was arrested with meth in Evansville on Wednesday after recently giving birth in her home to avoid the Department of Child Services, according to police.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they went to a home on West Franklin Street after getting a report about a woman with a small child who said she had just given birth in the basement.
When officers arrived, they say they talked to 38-year-old Arrielle Tomlinson, who had an infant loosely wrapped in a blanket.
Tomlinson told officers that she had given birth in the home on March 31 and that she didn't go to the hospital because she was hiding from the Department of Child Services, which had already taken another child out of her custody, police said.
EPD says Tomlinson started yelling and clutching onto the infant so that officers couldn't detain her. After about 45 minutes, officers say they were able to take her into custody and safely get the child away from her.
While taking Tomlinson into custody, officers said they found some meth in her pocket.
Tomlinson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of neglect, meth possession, and resisting law enforcement.