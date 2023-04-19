 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN
KENTUCKY...

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Woman caught with meth after giving birth in Evansville home to hide from DCS, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
ARRIELLE RACQUEL TOMLINSON

ARRIELLE RACQUEL TOMLINSON (Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A woman was arrested with meth in Evansville on Wednesday after recently giving birth in her home to avoid the Department of Child Services, according to police.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they went to a home on West Franklin Street after getting a report about a woman with a small child who said she had just given birth in the basement.

When officers arrived, they say they talked to 38-year-old Arrielle Tomlinson, who had an infant loosely wrapped in a blanket.

Tomlinson told officers that she had given birth in the home on March 31 and that she didn't go to the hospital because she was hiding from the Department of Child Services, which had already taken another child out of her custody, police said.

EPD says Tomlinson started yelling and clutching onto the infant so that officers couldn't detain her. After about 45 minutes, officers say they were able to take her into custody and safely get the child away from her.

While taking Tomlinson into custody, officers said they found some meth in her pocket.

Tomlinson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of neglect, meth possession, and resisting law enforcement.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you