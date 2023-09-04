Woman caught with suspected fentanyl pills in Muhlenberg County, sheriff says

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A woman is facing drug charges in Muhlenberg County after authorities say they caught her with pills believed to contain fentanyl.
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Friday night, when a deputy saw a woman walking on KY 189 at Ridgewood Lane.
The sheriff's office says that woman was Rikki Carrol, who was under the influence in public.
Authorities say they found suspected fentanyl pills on Carroll, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Carroll was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail on charges of fentanyl trafficking, possession of paraphernalia, and public intoxication.