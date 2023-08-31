Woman charged after high-speed chase in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A high-speed chase in Gibson County landed one woman behind bars.
Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff's Office say it happened on Wednesday afternoon after an alert was issued for a stolen Dodge Challenger out of Evansville.
The sheriff's office says the Fort Branch Town Marshal spotted the stolen car and tried to pull the driver over, but that she wouldn't stop.
Authorities say the driver, 31-year-old Marquita McGee of Chicago, led them on a chase reaching speeds of 128 MPH. They say she lost control of the stolen car after hitting a railroad crossing during the high-speed pursuit.
Deputies say they McGee tried to run into a small wooded area, but that she was taken into custody and booked into the Gibson County Jail.
McGee faces several charges including auto theft, fleeing police, reckless driving, and more.