Woman charged after man found with multiple stab wounds in Owensboro

Cynthia Irvin

Cynthia Irvin (Daviess County Jail)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A woman is being charged in a stabbing that happened in Owensboro on Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to an area of West 2nd Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, where a man was found with multiple cuts and stab wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and 59-year-old Cynthia Irvin was arrested on an assault charge as the result of an investigation.

Police say that Irvin has faced dozens of previous charges for assault, drugs, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and more.

We're told the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

