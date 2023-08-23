Woman charged after meth distribution investigation in Hopkins County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A woman is facing charges in connection to a meth distribution investigation in Hopkins County.
Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice Narcotics Unit say they got a tip about a crystal meth distributor in Hopkins County back in summer of 2022.
After a lengthy investigation, authorities say they were able to execute a search warrant and seize large amounts of drugs.
On Wednesday, Madisonville Police announced that 30-year-old Taylor Metheny had been indicted in connection to the investigation.
Metheny is being held in the Hopkins County Jail.