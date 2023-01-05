Woman charged after young child found wandering alone in the street in Madisonville

A Hopkins County, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say they found a 4-year-old child wandering along outside.
Officers say it started on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., when they were sent to an area of West North Street after a resident called 911 and said they found a little girl wandering in the street. The caller told police they brought the child inside and asked them what their name was, but that they were unable to answer.
When officers arrived at the home, they found the child was dressed in dirty pajamas and not wearing any shoes. They say the child was unable to speak clearly and was using a pacifier.
Officers began canvasing the area, going door to door down nearby street. They say they found a home on Dempsey Street that had children's clothing in trash bags on the porch.
According to MPD, the officers went around to the back door after they couldn't make contact with anyone inside. They say they found the back door partially open and yelled in the home to see if anyone was there.
The MPD report says the officers saw 27-year-old Bianca Woodall asleep inside the doorway, and that they were eventually able to wake her up. They say Woodall appeared to be under the influence of something, and that she was belligerent to wake and struggled to answer any questions.
The officers said the home was cold and dirty, and that the door was unsecured and could be easily opened by a child.
According to police, Woodall admitted this wasn't the first time something like this had happened. They say Woodall also admitted she had been drinking the night before.
MPD says the child was removed from Woodall's custody and placed into the care of a family member.
Woodall was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on the charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.