Woman charged in Central City burglary investigation

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEVV) — A woman is behind bars after a burglary investigation in Central City.
The Central City Police Department says that officers were called to a burglary report at a home on Harrison Avenue.
CCPD says the officers found 42-year-old Amanda Wilson of Central City inside the home.
Police say that Wilson wasn't supposed to be there, and that she had property belonging to the homeowner in her possession.
Wilson was arrested and booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail on the charge of burglary.